Jack Payne could be involved when Swindon host Scunthorpe By Press Association February 11, 2022, 10:41 am Jack Payne is back in contention for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA) Jack Payne could be involved for Swindon as they host Scunthorpe. The midfielder has returned to training following a knee injury but is not fit enough to start. Jonny Williams is out for around a week with a groin niggle while Jordan Lyden and Dion Conroy both have Achilles injuries. Midfielder Louis Reed is back in contention after serving a two-match ban. Tom Pugh will be suspended for Scunthorpe. The midfielder was sent off for two yellow cards during the midweek win over Walsall – the Iron's first three points since Boxing Day. Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also suspended. The Iron are looking for first back-to-back wins since February 2021 as they aim to beat the drop out of the Football League.