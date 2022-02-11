Jed Wallace could make Millwall return against Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jed Wallace could make Millwall return against Cardiff

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:53 am
Millwall’s Jed Wallace could make his first start for two months against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Millwall could hand winger Jed Wallace a first start for two months at home to Cardiff.

Wallace has built up his fitness after a quad injury by coming off the bench in the Lions’ last two games against Preston and Fulham.

Former Cardiff defender Scott Malone will be assessed after missing Tuesday’s defeat at Fulham with a hamstring niggle.

Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard, who underwent knee surgery in December, is unlikely to be risked despite playing 45 minutes for Millwall’s Under-23 side earlier this week.

Cardiff have no fresh injury concerns for manager Steve Morison’s return to Millwall.

Morison played over 330 games for the Lions in three different spells at the Den between 2009 and 2019.

Curtis Nelson remains a doubt and could miss out again but captain Joe Ralls played over 70 minutes on his comeback from injury in Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat of Peterborough.

Loan signing Uche Ikpeazu has scored twice in two games from the bench, but may have to settle for a place among the substitutes once more.

