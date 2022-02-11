Nathan Baxter again ruled out for Hull ahead of Fulham clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Baxter again ruled out for Hull ahead of Fulham clash

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:59 am
Nathan Baxter is set to miss out again for Hull (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Baxter is set to miss out again for Hull (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter remains sidelined as runaway Championship leaders Fulham come to town.

The on-loan Chelsea shot-stopper has missed the last two matches through illness and will again be unavailable on Saturday.

Andy Cannon and Callum Elder will be fit to feature for the Tigers, as will Lewie Coyle after returning to the line-up in Tuesday’s loss at Derby

Manager Shota Arveladze says Mallik Wilks is making progress in his recovery from a metatarsal injury sustained in December.

Saturday’s match sees Marco Silva return to Hull for the first time since leaving the East Yorkshire club in 2017.

The Portuguese’s first job in English football was with the Tigers and he has just been named Championship manager of the month for January.

Free-scoring Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking to add to his 30-goal tally for the season at the MKM Stadium, having scored a brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Millwall.

Kenny Tete missed that game and recent matches with a groin complaint.

