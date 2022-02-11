Barrow without injured Josh Kay for Stevenage clash By Press Association February 11, 2022, 11:11 am Josh Kay was injured against Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barrow will be without Josh Kay for the visit of Stevenage. Kay is facing around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage. Tom Beadling will be assessed after missing the 3-1 defeat by Hartlepool through injury. New signing Niall Canavan replaced Beadling in the starting line-up and is likely to keep his place. Stevenage have doubts over Ed Upson and Luke Norris. Midfielder Upson had to go off in the first half of the midweek defeat by Bradford after picking up a knock. Striker Norris missed out against the Bantams through injury. Top scorer Elliott List returned as a substitute after a spell on the sidelines and could start. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bryn Morris in line to make Hartlepool home debut against Barrow Micky Mellon hits out at ‘cheap’ penalty after Tranmere denied win at Barrow Barrow missing Robbie Gotts and Josh Kay for Tranmere match Oscar Threlkeld available for Bradford’s clash with Leyton Orient