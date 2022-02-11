Newport to welcome back Oliver Cooper for visit of Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales Under-20 midfielder Oliver Cooper is set to return to the Newport starting line-up against Oldham at Rodney Parade.

Cooper, who has impressed during his loan spell from Swansea, was given a breather at Northampton in midweek with manager James Rowberry concerned about his heavy workload.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison, scorer of the late winner at Oldham in August, has recovered from surgery on his cheek and could rejoin the matchday squad.

Despite successive defeats to Forest Green and Northampton, Rowberry is unlikely to make dramatic changes at the start of a run of five home games in Sky Bet League Two.

Oldham, now within two points of safety after claiming successive league wins for the first time this season, are hopeful new signings Mike Fondop-Talom and Tope Obadeyi will be fit.

Fondop-Talom missed Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against Bristol Rovers due to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury on his debut.

Fellow striker Obadeyi (knee) also missed the Rovers clash as a precautionary measure and Hallam Hope will be checked after missing the last three games.

Oldham’s former Newport boss John Sheridan is likely to include midfielder Chris Missilou, who was released from his Exiles contract in December.