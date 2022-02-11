Leyton Orient aiming to end long winless run against Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leyton Orient aiming to end long winless run against Salford

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 11:37 am
Kenny Jackett’s side are on a rotten run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leyton Orient will look to collect their first win in more than two months against League Two play-off hopefuls Salford.

Kenny Jackett’s men have picked up just two points from eight matches since beating Swindon at home on December 7.

The O’s suffered a 1-0 stoppage-time defeat on Tuesday at Exeter, where Dan Happe dislocated his knee to rule him out for the long-term.

Jackett expects to have one or two back this weekend, with Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald pushing to return after Covid.

Ash Eastham is a doubt for Salford’s trip.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Theo Vassell on Tuesday after the defender picked up an injury 31 minutes into the 0-0 draw at Sutton.

January signing Luke Bolton is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench in that game, but Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Josh Morris remain out.

Veteran frontman Ian Henderson also remains sidelined, along with Donald Love and Ibou Touray.

