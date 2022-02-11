Conor Thomas could return for Cheltenham in time to face Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Thomas could return to the Cheltenham squad for the Sky Bet League One visit of Fleetwood to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The 28-year-old is back in training after a calf injury and Robins boss Michael Duff said the midfielder was “touch and go” to feature.

Jamie Soule, a loan signing from West Brom, will be pushing to make his Cheltenham debut as the club look to build on their midweek win over Sunderland.

Dan Nlundulu (hamstring) and Charlie Brown (groin) are longer-term absentees, while the squad has been bolstered by the return of Dylan Barkers from a loan spell at Leamington.

Callum Camps will serve the second part of a two-match suspension for Fleetwood.

The midfielder was sent off for foul and abusive language against Shrewsbury last weekend and misses the trip to Gloucestershire.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Fleetwood head into the game on the back of four successive draws, most recently fighting back to draw 1-1 at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons on Tuesday.