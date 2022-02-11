Conor Thomas could return for Cheltenham in time to face Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Thomas could return for Cheltenham in time to face Fleetwood

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 11:43 am
Conor Thomas could return for Cheltenham against Fleetwood this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Thomas could return for Cheltenham against Fleetwood this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Conor Thomas could return to the Cheltenham squad for the Sky Bet League One visit of Fleetwood to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The 28-year-old is back in training after a calf injury and Robins boss Michael Duff said the midfielder was “touch and go” to feature.

Jamie Soule, a loan signing from West Brom, will be pushing to make his Cheltenham debut as the club look to build on their midweek win over Sunderland.

Dan Nlundulu (hamstring) and Charlie Brown (groin) are longer-term absentees, while the squad has been bolstered by the return of Dylan Barkers from a loan spell at Leamington.

Callum Camps will serve the second part of a two-match suspension for Fleetwood.

The midfielder was sent off for foul and abusive language against Shrewsbury last weekend and misses the trip to Gloucestershire.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Fleetwood head into the game on the back of four successive draws, most recently fighting back to draw 1-1 at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons on Tuesday.

