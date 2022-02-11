He hasn’t shown any – Joey Carbery free of nerves before crunch Ireland clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
He hasn’t shown any – Joey Carbery free of nerves before crunch Ireland clash

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 11:55 am
Joey Carbery, pictured, will fill in for Johnny Sexton (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery has showed no sign of nerves ahead of making his maiden Guinness Six Nations start away to France, according to scrum coach John Fogarty.

Munster player Carbery has been thrust into Andy Farrell’s starting XV for the crunch visit to Paris as deputy for injured captain Johnny Sexton.

The 26-year-old’s 16-minute cameo in last weekend’s 29-7 win over Wales was his only action since fracturing his elbow in December and he has endured a nightmare spell with injuries since the 2019 World Cup.

Carbery made his international debut in November 2016 but has only started nine of his previous 28 Test matches, including three impressive showings last year in the absence of Sexton.

“Without a doubt, when you’re moved up to start, there’s always going to be some little bit of nerves,” Fogarty said of Carbery.

“He hasn’t shown any.

“The way we train is a huge help, that players can slot in and out during the week.

“He looks nice and ready, he’s very focused on what he wants to do – what a challenge for him.

“It’s exciting to see Joey in there and we’re looking forward to seeing it.”

Ireland travelled to the French capital on Thursday and will look to lay down a marker against the pre-tournament favourites.

Victors on Saturday evening will swiftly become red-hot favourites for the title.

The Irish have lost both of their meetings with Les Bleus during the Farrell era but are in “a better place” to improve that record this weekend.

“We’re very clear where we’re sitting at the moment in how we’ve developed the game, in how we’re playing the game,” said Fogarty.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has a hamstring strain
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has a hamstring strain (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Are we underdogs? Are we favourites? It’s something I haven’t thought about, it’s something that we don’t think about too much.

“We’ve played France over the last two years twice. When we came here last time, we didn’t feel as ready as we do now, so I guess that’s the answer.

“We feel we’ve taken the learnings from the games we’ve played in and we’re in a better place. We understand that win, lose or draw we’re going to take the learnings from this one and we’re going to improve and get better.

“That’s the mindset and the focus for us. Favourites and so on, or underdogs, it’s not featuring really in the mind.”

While the sidelined Sexton has made the trip and will remain an influential presence in Ireland’s camp, James Ryan will once again fill in as skipper.

Fogarty says 25-year-old Leinster lock Ryan exudes confidence and is admired throughout the squad.

“When things get tough, James grows as a person,” said Fogarty. “He’s shown that time and time again.

“He can dig deep and he leads by example a huge amount of time on the field. He will be very clear in how he speaks.

“His preparation during the week builds confidence in everyone around him and once he gets on to the pitch, we need people to front up, he leads in those ways.

“He’s an excellent professional and he’s admired by the group for those reasons.”

