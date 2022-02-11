Crawley likely to be unchanged for clash with Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crawley likely to be unchanged for clash with Hartlepool

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:23 pm
Crawley manager John Yems has no fresh selection problems ahead of the League Two clash with Hartlepool (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley manager John Yems has no fresh selection problems ahead of the League Two clash with Hartlepool (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley boss John Yems has no selection issues ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Hartlepool.

Yems has a full squad at his disposal as the Reds attempt to build upon Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at Harrogate.

Striker Aramide Oteh scored his first goal in his second appearance since completing his move from Salford and will hope to retain his place.

Midfielders George Francomb and Will Ferry got the nod at Harrogate as Ludwig Francillette and James Tilley made way.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee will assess a few unnamed players after they reported stiffness following the midweek win over Barrow.

Captain Nicky Featherstone remains unavailable as he completes a three-match ban following his red card in the goalless draw at Exeter on January 29.

Striker Marcus Carver is working on his fitness and not expected to be involved as he comes back from a groin injury.

Pools forward Jordan Cook has still not recovered from a thigh injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]