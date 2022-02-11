No new injuries for MK Dons ahead of meeting with Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injuries for MK Dons ahead of meeting with Ipswich

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:53 pm
MK Dons head coach Liam Manning made three changes for the midweek draw at Fleetwood (Mike Egerton/PA)
MK Dons have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Ipswich.

Boss Liam Manning made three changes for the midweek draw at Fleetwood, with deadline day loan signings Matt Smith and Kaine Kesler-Hayden handed their first starts.

Frontman Mo Eisa also came into the side, with Theo Corbeanu having to be content with a place on the bench, while Connor Wickham could be in contention after his substitute appearance.

Midfielder David Kasumu remains sidelined by a hamstring issue, while defender Aden Baldwin has not featured in the past five games because of ongoing fitness problems.

Ipswich will have captain Sam Morsy available again after the midfielder served out a four-game ban following an off-the-ball incident against Accrington Stanley last month.

Welshman Lee Evans returned to the team for the 1-0 win at Doncaster on Tuesday night after missing three matches with a groin problem, so should feature again.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young was back in the squad against Rovers following a suspension and then being left-out against Gillingham, but did not make it off the substitutes’ bench.

Veteran forwards James Norwood and Sone Aluko are other options for Town boss Kieran McKenna, whose side are seeking a third straight league win to keep themselves in contention for the play-off places.

