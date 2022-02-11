No new injuries for MK Dons ahead of meeting with Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Ipswich.

Boss Liam Manning made three changes for the midweek draw at Fleetwood, with deadline day loan signings Matt Smith and Kaine Kesler-Hayden handed their first starts.

Frontman Mo Eisa also came into the side, with Theo Corbeanu having to be content with a place on the bench, while Connor Wickham could be in contention after his substitute appearance.

Midfielder David Kasumu remains sidelined by a hamstring issue, while defender Aden Baldwin has not featured in the past five games because of ongoing fitness problems.

Ipswich will have captain Sam Morsy available again after the midfielder served out a four-game ban following an off-the-ball incident against Accrington Stanley last month.

Welshman Lee Evans returned to the team for the 1-0 win at Doncaster on Tuesday night after missing three matches with a groin problem, so should feature again.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young was back in the squad against Rovers following a suspension and then being left-out against Gillingham, but did not make it off the substitutes’ bench.

Veteran forwards James Norwood and Sone Aluko are other options for Town boss Kieran McKenna, whose side are seeking a third straight league win to keep themselves in contention for the play-off places.