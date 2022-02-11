Deji Oshilaja set to miss out again as Burton prepare to take on Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Deji Oshilaja set to miss out again as Burton prepare to take on Cambridge

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:01 pm
Burton could still be without Deji Oshilaja for the visit of Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton could still be without Deji Oshilaja for the visit of Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Burton could still be without Deji Oshilaja for the visit of Cambridge in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Brewers had to replace their regular back three for their midweek defeat at Portsmouth, with Oshilaja kept out with an injury which had forced him off during the previous match against Sheffield Wednesday.

John Brayford and Sam Hughes were also missing through injury and could still be sidelined for the Cambridge match.

Burton made six changes for the Portsmouth clash, and Lewis Moult could be an option if manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink chooses to make any more changes.

Cambridge are likely to be without Jack Iredale for several weeks, to add to their extensive injury list.

The defender sustained an ankle injury during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton on February 1, having previously been the only Cambridge player to have played every minute of the side’s League One campaign.

Joe Ironside is also expected to continue to miss out, also with an ankle injury which he sustained last month.

Head coach Mark Bonner will also be without Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones, Shilow Tracey, Kai McKenzie-Lyle and Jensen Weir.

