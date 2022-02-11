Dons will check on Dan Csoka ahead of visit of Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dons will check on Dan Csoka ahead of visit of Sunderland

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:09 pm
Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson will check on defender Dan Csoka ahead of the League One clash with Sunderland (Nigel French/PA)
Wimbledon will check on defender Dan Csoka ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old Hungarian was replaced by Will Nightingale at half-time during Tuesday night’s 1-0 home defeat by leaders Rotherham after returning to the dressing room with an elevated heart-rate.

Csoka was one of four men – Paul Kalambayi, Cheye Alexander and Nesta Guinness-Walker were the others – drafted into the starting line-up against the Millers as Nightingale, Lee Brown, Paul Osew and Ethan Chislett made way, and head coach Mark Robinson could make changes once again after seeing his side’s wait for a league win extended to 11 games.

Aaron Pressley missed that game with a hamstring problem and Chelsea loanee Henry Lawrence has returned to his parent club for treatment on a similar problem which is likely to sideline him for another four or five weeks.

Sunderland head into the game looking to end a run of three successive league defeats with Alex Neil poised to take over as head coach following the breakdown of talks with former boss Roy Keane.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and midfielder Lynden Gooch missed the 2-1 midweek defeat at Cheltenham through illness and a calf injury respectively.

Gooch could return but Anthony Peterson is likely to continue in goal with Lee Burge also on the casualty list.

Carl Winchester, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton were named only among the substitutes on Tuesday night as January signings Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed starts and will hope for another chance, but defender Bailey Wright continues to work his way back from a calf problem.

