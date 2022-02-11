Dons will check on Dan Csoka ahead of visit of Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wimbledon will check on defender Dan Csoka ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old Hungarian was replaced by Will Nightingale at half-time during Tuesday night’s 1-0 home defeat by leaders Rotherham after returning to the dressing room with an elevated heart-rate.

Csoka was one of four men – Paul Kalambayi, Cheye Alexander and Nesta Guinness-Walker were the others – drafted into the starting line-up against the Millers as Nightingale, Lee Brown, Paul Osew and Ethan Chislett made way, and head coach Mark Robinson could make changes once again after seeing his side’s wait for a league win extended to 11 games.

Aaron Pressley missed that game with a hamstring problem and Chelsea loanee Henry Lawrence has returned to his parent club for treatment on a similar problem which is likely to sideline him for another four or five weeks.

Sunderland head into the game looking to end a run of three successive league defeats with Alex Neil poised to take over as head coach following the breakdown of talks with former boss Roy Keane.

Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and midfielder Lynden Gooch missed the 2-1 midweek defeat at Cheltenham through illness and a calf injury respectively.

Gooch could return but Anthony Peterson is likely to continue in goal with Lee Burge also on the casualty list.

Carl Winchester, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton were named only among the substitutes on Tuesday night as January signings Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed starts and will hope for another chance, but defender Bailey Wright continues to work his way back from a calf problem.