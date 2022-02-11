Maxwel Cornet fit for Burnley’s match with Liverpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet will be fit for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cornet went off with cramp in the second half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United but Sean Dyche said the Ivory Coast international is ready to go again this weekend.

Striker Ashley Barnes made a late substitute appearance in that match on his way back from injury, but left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss out again while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and forward Matej Vydra remain out.

Forward Sadio Mane is set to return to Liverpool’s squad after his victorious return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after being left out of Thursday’s win over Leicester due a minor back problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could play Ibrahima Konate at centre-back to rest Joel Matip ahead of next week’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Mane, Minamino, Gomez, Origi.