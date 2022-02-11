Brendan Rodgers targets an improvement, with Foxes on a poor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers targets an improvement, with Foxes on a poor run

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 2:31 pm
Brendan Rodgers (second left) hopes Leicester can end their poor run by beating West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers (second left) hopes Leicester can end their poor run by beating West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists his tough love approach will benefit his struggling squad.

The Foxes chief questioned his players’ desire and said they were fighting for their futures after the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

While Leicester lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Thursday it was an improved performance and they host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodgers wants to move on from the Forest debacle and, with Leicester having won just twice in the league since November, remains adamant he only ever wants to help his players.

“My interests are always about the team and making them the best they can be and sometimes that’s telling them what they don’t want to hear,” he said.

“They know I am always clear with them. I will never say anything to you guys they don’t hear. Sometimes every now and then it’s good to be harsh, I don’t want to waste their time and my own time.

“The performance and result at the weekend wasn’t good enough. Simple as that. That will be a learning (experience) for the players. Some of them may not have played in a derby game before.

“They know after the weekend they are very important games. We have reflected on it.”

Rodgers remains without the injured Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand.

Liverpool v Leicester City – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Anfield
Jamie Vardy remains sidelined for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes has confirmed Kurt Zouma is available for West Ham, despite the defender being mired in controversy after a video emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The RSPCA is investigating but Rodgers is not focusing on the problems at the fourth-placed Hammers.

“I think, as any manager, you look to perform well and win. It looks like he (Moyes) has a really good bunch of guys there,” he added.

“They have got other really good players, we will see. The system is more or less the same despite the personnel.”

