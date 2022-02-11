Kieran Trippier concern for Newcastle ahead of Aston Villa clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

January signing Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England full-back suffered a calf injury during Tuesday’s win over Everton, in which he scored a fine free-kick, and is being assessed, while Villa loanee Matt Targett is ineligible to play against his parent club and Paul Dummett could replace him at left-back if he is fit to return from a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who made his debut as a late substitute in midweek, will hope for a first start and fellow new arrival Dan Burn is yet to make a appearance, but defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Emi Buendia is a huge doubt for Villa’s trip to the north east.

The forward suffered a hip injury in the 3-3 draw with Leeds and boss Steven Gerrard admits he could miss out but Philippe Coutinho will shrug off the cramp which forced him off on Wednesday.

Ezri Konsa is banned after he was sent off against Leeds while Marvelous Nakamba (knee) is sidelined.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Traore, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.