Sheffield Wednesday have injuries to contend with ahead of Rotherham game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sheffield Wednesday have injuries to contend with ahead of Rotherham game

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 3:25 pm
Harlee Dean is injured (Simon Marper/PA)
Harlee Dean is injured (Simon Marper/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday are still without a number of players for the visit of runaway League One leaders Rotherham.

Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are out as injuries hit the Owls hard.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory are also sidelined.

But there is some good news as Massimo Luongo will be fit after overcoming a bang to the head in the midweek win over Wigan.

Rotherham will be without Will Grigg and Mickel Miller.

Grigg is out for up to two months with a hamstring injury picked up in the midweek win at AFC Wimbledon, while Miller is out for a couple of weeks with a similar issue.

They join Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who also has a hamstring problem, in the treatment room.

Skipper Richard Wood is back from suspension in time to face his former club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal