Sheffield Wednesday have injuries to contend with ahead of Rotherham game

Sheffield Wednesday are still without a number of players for the visit of runaway League One leaders Rotherham.

Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are out as injuries hit the Owls hard.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory are also sidelined.

But there is some good news as Massimo Luongo will be fit after overcoming a bang to the head in the midweek win over Wigan.

Rotherham will be without Will Grigg and Mickel Miller.

Grigg is out for up to two months with a hamstring injury picked up in the midweek win at AFC Wimbledon, while Miller is out for a couple of weeks with a similar issue.

They join Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who also has a hamstring problem, in the treatment room.

Skipper Richard Wood is back from suspension in time to face his former club.