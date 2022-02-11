Christian Eriksen ‘bubbling’ in Brentford training but no date set for Bees bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Christian Eriksen ‘bubbling’ in Brentford training but no date set for Bees bow

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 3:25 pm
Thomas Frank insisted Christian Eriksen is “bubbling” and training well (Tess Derry/PA)
Thomas Frank insisted Christian Eriksen is “bubbling” and training well (Tess Derry/PA)

Thomas Frank insists Christian Eriksen is “bubbling” and training well but he would not be drawn into setting a date for the Danish playmaker’s debut.

Eriksen has yet to take the field since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career in Italy with Inter Milan and ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

“I think he’s fine, he’s training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is,” the Bees boss said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“It’s a joy watching him play football – so natural for him – so that’s fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow. That would always be too early after just one week.

“We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that’s the right way to do it.”

The former Tottenham midfielder’s arrival has coincided with a sticky patch for the Bees as they have lost their last six matches in all competitions and conceded 18 goals in the process before the visit of Palace.

Eriksen will be with Brentford for the remainder of the season after reuniting with Frank, who was his coach at Denmark youth level, and the Bees manager believes he is in good spirits.

“I must say he’s bubbling. We are having him seven months after the incident so he missed badly being part of the group, being part of a club and hopefully we can add new chapters to the Brentford story,” Frank said.

“He loves to be with the boys, being on the grass, playing football.

“He’s one of those where he needs to touch a ball all the time, so when the drill is done, and I start talking and as soon as we start again, he just needs to touch a ball or something like that.

“He’s just enjoying it, he’s bubbling and just wants to play football.”

