Eric Dier remains sidelined as Tottenham prepare to face Wolves

Tottenham are still without Eric Dier as they face Wolves on Sunday.

The defender has an ongoing thigh issue and is joined in the treatment room by Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee).

New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could both start, having twice come off the bench in the last two games.

Wolves are assessing Hwang Hee-chan and Joao Moutinho ahead of the trip to north London.

Forward Hwang felt a back spasm in the build-up to Thursday’s 1-0 home loss to Arsenal, while midfielder Moutinho missed the game because of a calf issue.

Pedro Neto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) remain unavailable.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell.