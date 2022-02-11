Jake Livermore suspended for West Brom’s clash with Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom are without Jake Livermore against Blackburn after failing with an appeal to get his red card overturned.

The midfielder starts a four-game ban having been sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Defender Dara O’Shea has returned from a broken ankle and is likely to be in the squad on Monday.

Striker Daryl Dike remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered last month and is not expected back until March.

Blackburn playmaker Bradley Dack is edging towards a return after his second serious knee injury.

Dack has been out since March having suffered cruciate knee ligament damage again.

Dilan Markanday is out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury on his debut but Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan could return.

Tayo Edun is sidelined with an ankle injury which could keep him out until the end of the month.