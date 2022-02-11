Mikel Arteta remaining grounded despite Arsenal ascent in Champions League chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta remaining grounded despite Arsenal ascent in Champions League chase

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 5:03 pm
Arsenal survived Gabriel Martinelli’s red card (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal survived Gabriel Martinelli’s red card (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mikel Arteta refused to talk up Arsenal’s pursuit of a Champions League place after their victory at Wolves.

Gabriel scored to secure a 1-0 win that moved the Gunners a point behind fourth-placed West Ham – and they have two games in hand.

Arteta’s men held on despite Gabriel Martinelli earning a needless red card with 21 minutes left as the striker collected two bookings in a matter of seconds.

It was Arsenal’s first win since Boxing Day but, despite their strong position, Arteta is remaining calm.

The boss said: “You don’t know how many points we’re going to need to get to the objectives but, as well, we need to look at ourselves and focus on what we’re doing and go game by game because we can’t look too far ahead.

“They are three big points, especially coming here with the way that they’ve been playing. I think they were pretty close to us as well, and to come here and in the way that we’ve done it, I think it shows and I think it’s a good summary of who we are.

“We have some really good players but we were sometimes inconsistent. We scored a good goal and we had total control in one action that all started from a free-kick where we are in control and we are a bit naive and we end up with 10 men for 20 minutes.

“But after that, the character and the resilience and the courage and togetherness that the team showed, it’s all about us now.

“We’ve played four of the last six games with 10 men and to win football matches in this league is very, very difficult and with 10 men it’s almost impossible.

“If we want to have any chance of getting to the objectives that we want, we have to continue to play the 16 games with 11 players.”

Arsenal have agreed the signing of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS outfit New England Revolution.

The 27-year-old will move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer if he passes a medical after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

On announcing the deal, the Revolution confirmed that if everything goes as planned, Turner will link up with Arsenal in June, allowing him to complete the CONCACAF Champions League campaign.

He will be joined at Arsenal by fellow American Auston Trusty, who signed for the Gunners in January but remained at the Colorado Rapids on loan until the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]