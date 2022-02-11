Swansea without suspended Ryan Bennett for Bristol City clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swansea will be without Ryan Bennett for Sunday’s home clash with Bristol City but have fellow defender Ryan Manning back available.

Bennett is suspended after being sent off as Russell Martin’s men were beaten 3-0 by Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday.

Manning can be called upon again having sat out that game serving a one-match ban following his sending off against Blackburn three days earlier.

Kyle Naughton (thigh) and Nathaneal Ogbeta (hamstring) remain unavailable due to injury.

Callum O’Dowda is sidelined for Bristol City and facing four to six weeks out.

The Republic of Ireland international came on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Reading on Wednesday, only to then be forced off again late on having sustained a knee problem.

The Robins are monitoring Han-Noah Massengo, withdrawn just after the quarter-hour mark after hurting his hip, and Nahki Wells, who has returned to training after missing Wednesday’s match following a positive coronavirus test.

Boss Nigel Pearson is set to return to the dugout – he was absent for the Reading game following what Bristol City described as a “scheduled routine medical procedure”.