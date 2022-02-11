Jim Goodwin: In-form Buddies should expect to win every game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin: In-form Buddies should expect to win every game

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:49 pm
Jim Goodwin has been delighted with St Mirren’s recent form (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jim Goodwin has been delighted with St Mirren's recent form (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Jim Goodwin claims his in-form St Mirren side are going into games “expecting to win” ahead of Kelty Hearts’ visit in the Scottish Cup.

The Buddies are unbeaten in 2022, with five wins and a draw in all competitions taking them into sixth place in the cinch Premiership, one point behind Motherwell and Dundee United, and the Paisley side’s boss could not be more pleased.

“The run we are on now is probably a surprise to people outside our dressing room more than the staff and players,” said Goodwin, who hopes to have Scott Tanser in his squad for Saturday’s fifth-round clash after he recovered from a knock.

“For the last couple of seasons we have spoken about becoming a team that can compete for the top half of the table.

“We are not there yet, we can only call ourselves a top-six team if we finish there one season and hopefully we will do that this season.

“The boys are on a great run of form, winning games breeds confidence and gives everybody that real sense of belief and you just go into every game now expecting to win.

“We don’t underestimate any opposition. We will give Kelty Hearts as much respect as any Premiership team we face but we have just a great sense of belief in the group now.

“We know we have to apply ourselves properly, we know that we can’t drop our standards but also we know that if we play to the levels that we have been playing consistently in the last few weeks, then we give ourselves a great chance of progressing.”

Kelty Hearts knocked out holders St Johnstone in the last round but Goodwin was already impressed with Kevin Thomson’s  side, who are 10 points clear of Forfar at the top of League 2.

He said: “They are a very good side, a very well organised team. Kevin Thomson is a good young manager with fresh ideas.

“I know he was highly regarded at Rangers with the academy and he has obviously stepped up to senior management and you have to say he has taken to it like a duck to water.

“I think they have only lost a handful of games this season in all competitions, they have scored something like 50 goals in 22 league games so they have real firepower.

“I watched the St Johnstone game back during the week and they have forward players who can cause opposition real problems.

“Nathan Austin has 15 (league) goals for the season, the boy Alfredo Agyeman looks a handful as well and they have ex-Premiership players Kallum Higginbotham, Joe Cardle and Jordon Forster at the back as well.

“I don’t believe they are a League 2 team, they could very much hold their own in the Championship with the squad and budget they have at that level.

“They should be winning that league and I would expect them to get promoted this season and go again next season and be in the mix for promotion out of League One also.

“It is going to be extremely challenging. There is no pressure on Kelty Hearts, they are the underdogs. It is a banana skin, very similar to the last round against Ayr.

“My players are under no illusions as to how difficult this is going to be. You talk about our run but Kelty Hearts aren’t used to losing games either so they will be very confident.”

