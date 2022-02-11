Peterborough reduce ticket prices for FA Cup tie with Man City after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peterborough reduce ticket prices for FA Cup tie with Man City after complaints

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:49 pm
Peterborough have cut ticket prices for the visit of Manchester City after complaints (Leila Coker/PA)
Peterborough have cut ticket prices for the visit of Manchester City after complaints (Leila Coker/PA)

Peterborough have reduced the cost of tickets for next month’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City after admitting their initial prices were “wrong”.

The Sky Bet Championship club received complaints from fans after raising prices for the fifth-round clash against the Premier League champions to up to £42 for non season-ticket holders.

Now, following “feedback from supporters”, these most expensive tickets will be reduced to £36 with season-ticket holders able to purchase them for £28 instead of the previously planned £32.

The club say they had been trying to maximise revenue from what they hope will be a 13,200-capacity crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium on March 1, but accept they did not get the approach right.

A club statement read: “Following initial feedback from supporters, the club have today revised their ticket pricing for the Emirates FA Cup tie with Premier League champions Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, March 1 2022.

“As the lowest-ranked league club playing a home fixture in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, we strived to strike a balance between revenue generation to allow for investment into the infrastructure of the football club following two years of revenue disruption due to Covid-19, but not to the detriment of our loyal fan base.

“We appreciate that initial balance was wrong and have amended the ticket prices.”

Posh earned their place in the fifth round for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over QPR last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal