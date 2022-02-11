Shaun Maloney warns Hibernian players over tough cup fixture against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Maloney warns Hibernian players over tough cup fixture against Arbroath

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:55 pm
Shaun Maloney is braced for a tough test on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney is braced for a tough test on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shaun Maloney has warned his Hibernian side they will have to be ready to deal with testing weather conditions and a very dangerous Arbroath outfit if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The Easter Road side face a hazardous-looking trip to Gayfield on Sunday to take on Dick Campbell’s part-timers, who are currently five points clear at the top of the cinch Championship and on course for a fairytale promotion to the Premiership.

While the ground – right next to the North Sea – is renowned for wild weather conditions, manager Maloney stressed that Hibs will also be encountering an accomplished football team.

“It’s a big challenge for us because Arbroath are in really good form, especially at home,” said Maloney.

“These are the type of ties the Scottish Cup is all about. We’re going to have to be at our very best, and better in certain aspects of our play than what we’ve been recently to give ourselves a chance to win the game.

“The environment and the stadium is something to think about. I’ve been there before and some of our players will have been there before, but I know some of our players from different countries will not have been there. It’s the same in every competition though – there are matches like this thrown up.

“I’ve got huge respect for what Arbroath are doing at the moment in their league. They are a very good team who can hurt you in different areas. They can try and play and they’re also very aggressive. The conditions for sure will bring a challenge but so will the actual team and the quality they possess.

“There’s a reason they’re top of the league they’re in, and that’s the quality of players they’ve got. I watched their game against Kilmarnock and they’re a very good team with good players. Dick Campbell has done a fantastic job there.”

Hibs – who won the cup in 2016 – will be just one game away from Hampden if they overcome Arbroath, but Maloney insists it is far too early to start thinking about the latter stage of the competition.

“The cup competitions mean so much to the support and there is a completely different dynamic because you get a result that day,” he said.

“The club’s done really well in recent years in terms of making semi-finals and finals and to get to those stages, to get to Hampden, you have to win games like this.

“In every cup run you get games like this you have to prepare for. We’re not thinking about semi-finals or finals at this stage. Our full focus is on Arbroath.”

Joe Newell, Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke are all set to remain on the sidelines for Hibs.

