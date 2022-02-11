Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass stresses importance of strong start at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Glass has challenged his under-fire Aberdeen side to rally a large travelling support behind them by starting on the front foot against Motherwell in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Fir Park.

The Dons players and management have been criticised in recent weeks after slipping to ninth in the cinch Premiership following a run of no wins in their last five league games.

Nonetheless, they are set to be backed by more than 2,500 of the Red Army in Lanarkshire for a match between two top-flight sides struggling for form.

“The motivation to keep the fans happy is always there,” said manager Glass. “Any time we’ve given them something to get behind, they have got behind us. That’s never been in doubt.

“It’s important the boys do it from the start and let them know there’s a determined team out there that knows how to win a game of football.

“The players get great backing every time when they do that. It’s down to the players once the game starts to make sure they’re firing, and I’m sure they will be.”

Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup 32 years ago, and Glass admits that should provide plenty incentive for his team to try to progress to the last eight.

“This is our only (remaining) opportunity to win a trophy this season,” said Glass. “We’ve still got a lot to play for in the league, but every manager and every group of players since 1990 has wanted to come here and win a Scottish Cup. We’re no different.

“It’s difficult to do – that is why it’s not happened since 1990. There’s only been two trophies come back here in that time, so we’re looking forward to hopefully being a group who can add to that.”

Aberdeen have struggled on their travels this season, winning only two and losing eight of their 13 away matches in the league.

Glass, whose side return to Motherwell in the league next week, admits their form outside Pittodrie must improve dramatically.

“Less than ideal is an understatement,” said the manager when asked about the poor results on the road.

“Our away form has not been good enough, but we’ve got an opportunity over the next week to put that right in a couple of really big games. That’s all we can focus on at the minute.”

Goalkeeper Gary Woods is expected to start for the third game running in place of the ill Joe Lewis, while Marley Watkins, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin are still out.