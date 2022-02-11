Brentford will check Ivan Toney fitness before game against Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford will assess Ivan Toney on Saturday morning ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace, after he took part in a light training session on Friday.

Both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa should be available to start after both were out with Covid and had not trained consistently recently.

Christian Eriksen will not be fit to make his Premier League debut but manager Thomas Frank said the midfielder is expected to take part in a training match on Monday.

Crystal Palace will be without defender Nathan Ferguson for up to six weeks following a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate could feature having missed the draw at Norwich after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend.

Fit-again pair James Tomkins and James McArthur were unused substitutes at Carrow Road and will be pushing for recalls.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson Sorensen, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Canos, Ghoddos, Dasilva, Toney, Wissa, Mbeumo, Baptiste, Stevens, Pinnock, Fernandez, Lossl

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Butland, Guaita, Matthews, Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Adaramola.