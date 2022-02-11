Felix Auger-Aliassime proves too strong for Cameron Norrie in Rotterdam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Felix Auger-Aliassime made it a British double in Rotterdam as he followed up victory over Andy Murray by seeing off Cameron Norrie.

Having lost his opening four matches of the season, British number one Norrie found his form again in back-to-back wins at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, but third seed Auger-Aliassime proved a bit too strong in the quarter-finals.

There was little to choose between the pair in a hard-fought contest but the young Canadian, who held a match point against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, emerged a 7-5 7-6 (4) winner.

Into the semis! 🙌@felixtennis defeats Norrie 7-5 7-6 for his 10th win of the year and makes the last 4 in Rotterdam!#abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/vKliys73ln — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 11, 2022

Norrie fought back from a break down in the opening set and then opened up an early lead in the second before Auger-Aliassime levelled at 4-4.

Norrie saved two match points in the 12th game to force a tie-break but Auger-Aliassime moved into a 6-2 lead before taking his fifth chance to wrap up victory.

Twenty-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka continued his breakthrough run by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

There, he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has picked up where he left off at the Australian Open and saw off Australia’s Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4.