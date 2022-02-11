Arsenal still lead the way after drawing at Chelsea in battle of WSL’s top two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal still lead the way after drawing at Chelsea in battle of WSL’s top two

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:01 pm
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, centre, speaks to the officials after the goalless draw with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal remained two points ahead of Chelsea at the top of the Women’s Super League after an entertaining goalless draw at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea remained two points behind their rivals with a game in hand after both sides missed late chances to secure victory, while the hosts had a strong appeal for a stoppage-time penalty turned away.

The visitors have wobbled of late, losing to Birmingham and drawing with Manchester United, but welcomed back Leah Williamson, while Stina Blackstenius made her full debut.

Vivianne Miedema shoots at goal
Arsenal were the better side in the first half and came closest to a goal in the 20th minute when Vivianne Miedema hit a post with one of several efforts.

Chelsea, who had offered little in attack, did not really threaten until first-half stoppage time, when Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr were both denied by last-ditch defending.

Emma Hayes’ side improved after the break and should have taken the lead in the 55th minute but Kerr failed to make contact with Harder’s cross in front of an open goal before Fran Kirby saw her effort blocked.

Both teams lost players to injury, with Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert and Rafaelle Souza of Arsenal limping off.

Chelsea’s Pernille Harder is denied by Leah Williamson
Arsenal played themselves into trouble when Manuela Zinsberger failed to hold on to a shot from substitute Ji So-yun and the keeper and Williamson got into a muddle, but Harder could not take advantage.

As the clock ticked towards 90 minutes, Arsenal nearly found the breakthrough twice in quick succession from set-pieces.

First a free-kick caused mayhem in the Chelsea six-yard box but desperate defending eventually got the ball away before Millie Bright headed off the line from a corner.

Chelsea wanted a penalty in added time when the ball hit Williamson’s arm but the referee was unmoved, while Kerr had a header saved by Zinsberger in the last of eight minutes of added time.

