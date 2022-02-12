On this day in 2004: Malcolm Glazer continues journey to become Man Utd owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2004: Malcolm Glazer continues journey to become Man Utd owner

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:01 am
Malcolm Glazer increased his stake in Manchester United in 2004, but was never popular with United fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Malcolm Glazer increased his stake in Manchester United in 2004, but was never popular with United fans (Martin Rickett/PA)

American tycoon Malcolm Glazer continued his journey to becoming Manchester United’s owner, by increasing his stakeholding in the club, on this day in 2004.

The businessman upped his share in United to 16.31 per cent through holding company Red Football, less than a year after first investing.

Their pursuit of controlling power continued and they eventually bought a controlling stake in the club in May 2005, with Avram Glazer and his brothers Joel and Bryan appointed to the Manchester United board as non-executive directors the following month.

Manchester United fans outside the ground with police presence
The ill-fated European Super League prompted violent protests at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The takeover was not well received by United fans, who protested against the Americans, which saw phoenix club F.C. United of Manchester founded.

Malcolm Glazer died in 2014 aged 85, though his death did not affect the running of the United, who still had one of the largest revenues in world football.

The Glazer family ownership has remained unpopular with fans, however, with plans to be part of the ill-fated European Super League prompting violent protests at Old Trafford.

