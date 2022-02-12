Demetri Mitchell seeks cup boost for struggling Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demetri Mitchell believes securing progress to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup can help kick-start Hibernian’s league campaign.

The Easter Road side have not won any of their six cinch Premiership matches since the winter break and have slipped back into the bottom six as a result.

They face a tricky cup tie away to Championship leaders Arbroath on Sunday, but recent recruit Mitchell feels victory at Gayfield can help get their season back on track.

“A run in the cup could definitely help our confidence,” he said.

“We want to progress as far as we can in the competition. We want to win the competition, that’s what we’re playing in it for. On Sunday we’ve got a chance to progress to the latter stages and that’s what we’ll try and do.

“A win on Sunday can catapult us into finding some form. Going further in the cup would make the players and everyone around the club feel more positive.

“I don’t think we’re far away at all from clicking. We’ve got good players and a good manager and we’re working hard on the training field every day. I see the standard in training every day so I know the ability we’ve got – we just need it all to click, and I think it will.”

Asked why Hibs have struggled since the winter break, Mitchell said: “I don’t think there’s any specific reason why it’s not clicking at the moment. A few things have not been going our way. We just need to tidy up in front of goal a bit and I’m sure the goals will come because we’ve got good players here.”