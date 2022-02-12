Great Britain clinch key victory over US to get curling challenge back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain clinch key victory over US to get curling challenge back on track

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 3:27 pm
Eve Muirhead led her team to a crucial win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead led her team to a crucial win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Eve Muirhead hailed her side’s vital victory over the United States which moved Great Britain back into contention in the women’s curling competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Muirhead’s team went into the game against their unbeaten opponents in danger of being cast adrift in the round-robin stages after losing two of their first three matches.

But they responded with an emphatic 10-5 win, coming on strong to take five points over the last three ends and set them up nicely for a Sunday afternoon clash with Denmark.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Eve Muirhead scored three in the final end to beat the USA 10-5 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We had to come out sharp after the defeat yesterday and I am delighted with our performance,” said Muirhead, who is bidding to improve on the bronze medal she won in Sochi in 2014.

“The girls played fantastically and just made my job easy against a team that hadn’t lost.

“We’ve got some momentum now, and we need to remember the good things we did because we dwell too much on mistakes sometimes.”

