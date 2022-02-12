Greg Kiltie at the double as St Mirren ease past Kelty Hearts in cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Kiltie at the double as St Mirren ease past Kelty Hearts in cup tie

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 4:59 pm
Greg Kiltie scored twice for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Greg Kiltie scored twice for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren eased into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 4-0 home victory over Kelty Hearts.

A first-half strike from Alex Greive and second-half goals from Jordan Jones and a Greg Kiltie double ensured Saints’ safe passage through to Monday night’s draw.

The League Two leaders had shocked holders St Johnstone in the previous round but never looked like pulling off another upset here once they had fallen behind.

St Mirren went with the same starting line-up that had defeated St Johnstone in midweek, with Scott Tanser fit enough again to take a place on the bench.

Kelty, in turn, made three changes from the team that won 4-0 against Elgin City. In came Nathan Austin, Jordan Forster and Ross Philp to take the place of Dan Finlayson, Alfredo Agyeman and Scott Hooper.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game. Alex Gogic fouled Joe Cardle on the edge of the box but Michael Tidser curled the free-kick well over the bar.

Cardle then got into a good shooting position but saw his effort well blocked by Joe Shaughnessy.

The home side went in front after 16 minutes. Marcus Fraser’s cross was fired towards goal by Richard Tait whose effort was saved by Darren Jamieson. The ball, though, fell kindly for Greive to nod home.

The New Zealander followed that up with a low driven effort from the edge of the box that Jamieson saved well.

The game went into a lull towards the end of the first half, with Connor Ronan’s speculative left-foot shot going well over the top.

Cardle then looked for a penalty after being tackled by Saints’ Charles Dunne but referee Andrew Dallas was not interested.

Saints made two changes at half-time and scored twice within 15 minutes of the restart to put the result beyond doubt.

The first was a spectacular effort from Jones who scorched a shot high into the net for his first St Mirren goal, then teeing up Kiltie who spun before shooting low past Jamieson.

Kelty rallied and finally tested Jak Alnwick through an Alfredo Agyeman shot, before Kallum Higginbotham landed a free-kick on target but too close to the St Mirren goalkeeper.

Botti Biabi then shot high into the stand as the Fifers continued to push for a consolation strike but it was Saints who scored next, Kiltie rolling the ball into an empty net after a defensive mistake.

