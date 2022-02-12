Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell on target as Salford see off Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell on target as Salford see off Leyton Orient

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:05 pm
Liam Shephard opened the scoring for Salford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Shephard opened the scoring for Salford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Leyton Orient’s poor run of form continued as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Salford.

Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell netted for the visitors to leave the Londoners without a win in their last nine league games.

Aaron Drinan spurned a wonderful opportunity to put the hosts in front after 15 minutes but sent his effort wide of the target.

At the opposite end, O’s were indebted to keeper Lawrence Vigouroux for keeping a clean sheet when he produced two excellent saves, firstly to deny Corrie Ndaba and then Brandon Thomas-Asante just before the interval.

Drinan wasted another chance after 49 minutes when he failed to find the target in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Within a minute, Salford took the lead when Thomas-Asante crossed into the box for Shephard to turn the ball home from close range.

On the hour, the Ammies doubled the lead when a cross from Ash Hunter was headed into the net from inside the goal area by Vassell, with Orient unable to find a way back.

