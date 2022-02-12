Mansfield extend unbeaten run with hard-fought draw at Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield stretched their unbeaten League Two run to 11 games with a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

But Nigel Clough’s promotion-chasing team were made to fight all the way by a battling home side, particularly in the second half.

The only major talking point came in the 64th minute when Rovers striker Aaron Collins went down inside the box under a challenge from former Pirates midfielder John-Joe O’Toole.

It looked a decent shout for a penalty, but the linesman was close to the incident and referee John Busby booked Collins for diving to the fury of Rovers boss Joey Barton.

Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested in a first half devoid of goalmouth action.

Mansfield’s Matty Longstaff had a 10th-minute shot from distance comfortably held by James Belshaw.

Jamie Murphy also fired over for the visitors from inside the box, while at the other end Connor Taylor headed over from a Rovers corner.

Rovers improved after the break and had several efforts at goal without forcing Nathan Bishop to make a difficult save.

The match was played in a biting wind that made life difficult for both teams.