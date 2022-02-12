Mansfield extend unbeaten run with hard-fought draw at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield extend unbeaten run with hard-fought draw at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:11 pm
Bristol Rovers and Mansfield shared the points at the Memorial Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)
Mansfield stretched their unbeaten League Two run to 11 games with a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

But Nigel Clough’s promotion-chasing team were made to fight all the way by a battling home side, particularly in the second half.

The only major talking point came in the 64th minute when Rovers striker Aaron Collins went down inside the box under a challenge from former Pirates midfielder John-Joe O’Toole.

It looked a decent shout for a penalty, but the linesman was close to the incident and referee John Busby booked Collins for diving to the fury of Rovers boss Joey Barton.

Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested in a first half devoid of goalmouth action.

Mansfield’s Matty Longstaff had a 10th-minute shot from distance comfortably held by James Belshaw.

Jamie Murphy also fired over for the visitors from inside the box, while at the other end Connor Taylor headed over from a Rovers corner.

Rovers improved after the break and had several efforts at goal without forcing Nathan Bishop to make a difficult save.

The match was played in a biting wind that made life difficult for both teams.

