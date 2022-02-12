Mickey Demetriou snatches late draw for Newport against 10-man Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mickey Demetriou snatches late draw for Newport against 10-man Oldham

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:13 pm
Mickey Demetriou snatched a late point for Newport at home to Oldham (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mickey Demetriou snatched a late point for Newport at home to Oldham (Simon Galloway/PA)

Mickey Demetriou’s spectacular late leveller rescued a point for Newport in an entertaining 3-3 draw with 10-man Oldham at Rodney Parade.

Left wing-back Ryan Haynes gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 14th minute when he cut in from the flank and beat Oldham goalkeeper Danny Rogers at the near post.

The visitors levelled in the 28th minute when Dylan Bahamboula played in Davis Keillor-Dunn to slot past Nick Townsend.

Dom Telford restored the Exiles’ lead five minutes before the break, firing into the top corner at the second attempt for his 21st goal of the season in League Two.

But Oldham were level again four minutes after the restart as Mike Fondop headed home powerfully from a Nicky Adams corner.

Despite then having Bahamboula sent off for a wild challenge on Matty Dolan, the Latics looked like pocketing all three points as Fondop converted Sam Hart’s cross at the near post eight minutes from time.

But Demetriou secured a point for the hosts with a brilliant long-range effort in the 89th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal