Mickey Demetriou snatches late draw for Newport against 10-man Oldham

Mickey Demetriou’s spectacular late leveller rescued a point for Newport in an entertaining 3-3 draw with 10-man Oldham at Rodney Parade.

Left wing-back Ryan Haynes gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 14th minute when he cut in from the flank and beat Oldham goalkeeper Danny Rogers at the near post.

The visitors levelled in the 28th minute when Dylan Bahamboula played in Davis Keillor-Dunn to slot past Nick Townsend.

Dom Telford restored the Exiles’ lead five minutes before the break, firing into the top corner at the second attempt for his 21st goal of the season in League Two.

But Oldham were level again four minutes after the restart as Mike Fondop headed home powerfully from a Nicky Adams corner.

Despite then having Bahamboula sent off for a wild challenge on Matty Dolan, the Latics looked like pocketing all three points as Fondop converted Sam Hart’s cross at the near post eight minutes from time.

But Demetriou secured a point for the hosts with a brilliant long-range effort in the 89th minute.