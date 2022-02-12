Mason Bennett goal sees Millwall end Cardiff’s winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason Bennett goal sees Millwall end Cardiff’s winning run

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:13 pm
Mason Bennett scored Millwall’s winner (Adam Davy/PA)
Mason Bennett stepped from the bench to seal a 2-1 victory for Millwall over Cardiff  that gave the hosts their first win in three games.

The forward added to Murray Wallace’s opener as the Lions shrugged off a very sluggish start to see off a Bluebirds side who had won their previous three matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

It turned out to be a disappointing return to The Den for Cardiff manager Steve Morison, however, as his side could not make the most of a period early in the second half when they were well on top.

The match got off to a scrappy opening, with the two teams seemingly playing similar styles and cancelling each other out as a result.

A badly overhit free-kick from the right by Cardiff’s Tommy Doyle rather summed up the early proceedings and, at that point, there was not much sign of the quality improving.

It took 25 minutes for the first decent effort to come and even that was a comfortable save for Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who beat away a Joe Ralls drive that was hit straight at him.

The first clear chance of the game came in the 33rd minute when Scott Malone’s pass put Oliver Burke in behind, but Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies came out to make a good block.

Sadly, it was an isolated moment of a rise in standards in what was a desperately poor first half that drew a chorus of boos from the supporters when referee Stephen Martin mercifully brought it to a close.

The Bluebirds started the second half brightly, however, with substitute Isaak Davies’ low effort across goal having to be pushed out by Bialkowski, four minutes after the youngster’s arrival.

Jordan Hugill then had a great opportunity to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute when he beat Bialkowski to Doyle’s corner, only to head over from close range.

Having been on the back foot, Millwall had an opening themselves when Jed Wallace, making his first start in two months, sent a low effort wide from just outside the box.

The Lions then went ahead after 73 minutes when Malone’s corner was allowed to run through for Murray Wallace, who stooped to head the ball past Smithies.

With their confidence finally raised, the hosts doubled their advantage with eight minutes remaining when George Saville did well to hang up a cross for fellow sub Bennett to head in from a few yards out.

Cardiff did pull one back in the third minute of stoppage time when Joel Bagan stabbed in Cody Drameh’s deflected cross for his first senior goal, which ended up counting for nothing.

