Kane Wilson the unlikely hero as Forest Green stretch their lead at the top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unlikely hero Kane Wilson rescued a point as Forest Green went 19 League Two games unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with Sutton.

The runaway table-toppers stretched their formidable lead to 11 points after Tranmere’s shock defeat at struggling Walsall.

Veteran Kenny Davis put the promotion-chasing hosts ahead with a fantastic first-half free-kick — his maiden Football League goal

But Matt Gray’s side slipped to fifth, just two points off the promotion pace after a third draw on the bounce.

Matt Stevens was denied a 25th goal of the season by a smart Dean Bouzanis save after the break.

Nicky Cadden did amazingly well to provide the ball for defender Wilson to fire home the equaliser on the hour.

Sutton almost stole it late on as Joe Kizzi saw his header cleared off the line and Luke McGee produced a great save to keep out Davis.