Sunderland draw with AFC Wimbledon in Alex Neil’s first game in charge

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:15 pm
Alex Neil’s side drew in his first game (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Alex Neil’s reign at Sunderland began in underwhelming fashion with a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Alex Pritchard’s free-kick cancelled out a penalty from Luke McCormick, who was then dismissed in the closing stages, but the result meant the Black Cats’ winless run extended to four games.

Neil’s appointment as Sunderland’s new head coach was only confirmed on Friday night, and he watched his side fall behind in the 20th minute as McCormick rolled home from the spot after Callum Doyle was somewhat harshly adjudged to have blocked Jack Rudoni’s cross with his arm.

AFC Wimbledon wasted a good opportunity to double their lead when Ben Heneghan blazed over from close range, and the hosts were pegged back as Sunderland levelled 10 minutes before the break.

Pritchard was fouled on the edge of the area, and after picking himself off the ground, the midfielder curled a superb free-kick into the top right-hand corner.

Having been booked in the first half, McCormick was sent off in the 90th minute as he picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Pritchard.

