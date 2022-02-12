Cameron Archer bags late winner for Preston at struggling Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Archer bags late winner for Preston at struggling Peterborough

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:17 pm
Cameron Archer grabbed the winner as Preston beat Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Preston continued their Championship play-off challenge with a 1-0 success at struggling Peterborough.

Loan ace Cameron Archer made the decisive breakthrough at the Weston Homes Stadium as North End extended their fine record under new boss Ryan Lowe.

Archer struck his third goal in four starts since his January arrival from Aston Villa when guiding a classy left-footed finish past Posh keeper Steven Benda in the 80th minute following fine work from Daniel Johnson.

It means the Lilywhites, who remain four points off the top six, stretched their unbeaten away run to five matches and have lost just once in 11 outings since the appointment of former Plymouth chief Lowe in early December.

However, it was a harsh outcome for relegation battlers Posh – not least of all because Archer’s strike arrived less than a minute after the hosts had hit the woodwork.

The impressive Joe Ward slammed a long-range free-kick against the bar as Posh came agonisingly close to hitting the front only to then find themselves behind within seconds.

A tricky pitch and swirling wind meant attractive football was in seriously short supply during a contest that won’t live long in the memory.

But a Posh side possessing the worst attacking and defensive records in the Championship were the better team for long periods as they attempted to drag themselves out of the drop zone.

North End’s Daniel Iversen was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers with an early save from Reece Brown being followed by other stops to deny Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ollie Norburn in the first half.

Preston offered little before the break after ex-Posh man Andrew Hughes landed a wind-assisted cross on Benda’s bar early on.

Their slickest attack of the first period then ended with a Johnson shot being well blocked by Josh Knight before Archer dragged a decent opportunity wide in the opening minute of the second half.

Posh looked more dangerous again with Ward involved in their best moments.

He tested Iversen with a fierce shot after swapping passes with Jeando Fuchs before delivering a teasing cross which Kwame Poku bundled over from point-blank range.

But it was Preston who did eventually strike as the in-form Archer – a shrewd capture in the transfer window – found his bearings late on to earn his side victory.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson sent on strikers Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones in a bid to snatch a leveller but it was to no avail as they remain two points from safety ahead of a crunch showdown against fellow strugglers Reading on Wednesday.

