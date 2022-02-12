Wigan come from behind to see off Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan come from behind to see off Charlton

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:19 pm
Stephen Humphrys scored Wigan’s winner (Leila Coker/PA)
Stephen Humphrys scored Wigan’s winner (Leila Coker/PA)

Wigan strengthened their hold on second spot in Sky Bet League One with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Charlton at the DW Stadium.

Charlton could have been out of sight inside 15 minutes, with Elliot Lee heading them into a seventh-minute lead.

And former Wigan man Alex Gilbey struck the bar eight minutes later as the home side struggled to assert themselves.

Wigan saw a massive shout for a penalty turned down, with Josh Magennis appearing to be poleaxed inside the box.

But they were awarded a spot-kick on 26 minutes when Callum Lang was tripped as he cut in.

Top scorer Will Keane, back from injury, slotted home his 16th goal of the season to restore parity.

And, after that, Wigan always looked the side most likely to win it.

However, they had to wait until 16 minutes from time to secure a first win in five matches.

Max Power’s corner was nodded back by Jason Kerr for substitute Stephen Humphrys to convert from close range.

