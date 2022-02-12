Ahkeem Rose snatches very late point for Weymouth against Chesterfield By Press Association February 12, 2022, 5:19 pm Paul Cook was taking charge of his first game back as Chesterfield boss (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ahkeem Rose scored eight minutes into added-time to earn Weymouth a 1-1 draw and prevent Chesterfield going top in Paul Cook’s first game back in charge. Cook’s return to the Spireites looked to be starting in style after Alex Whittle’s 70th-minute opener had them on course to leapfrog National League leaders Stockport. But 12 minutes of added time were announced after Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury. And Rose struck as the game approached a century of minutes to earn struggling Weymouth just a third point in their last 13 league matches. Chesterfield sit level on points with Stockport having now played the same amount of games and trail by three on goal difference. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tahvon Campbell strikes late to snatch Rochdale point against Harrogate Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescues a point for Yeovil against 10-man Weymouth Curtis Weston scores the only goal as Chesterfield see off Eastleigh Paul McCallum snatches late win for Dagenham