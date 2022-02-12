Tahvon Campbell strikes late to snatch Rochdale point against Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tahvon Campbell strikes late to snatch Rochdale point against Harrogate

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:21 pm
Tahvon Campbell struck late on his home debut for Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)
New signing Tahvon Campbell scored a late equaliser as relegation-threatened Rochdale completed a stirring fightback to snatch a valuable point at home to Harrogate.

Campbell, a January capture from National League club Woking, marked his home debut with his first goal for the club.

It completed a gritty fightback after Rochdale found themselves 3-1 down early in the second half. They remain only five points clear of the relegation places having posted only one league win since the end of October.

Harrogate, who have slid to mid-table after being early season promotion contenders, went ahead through a spectacular third minute strike from Alex Pattison.

Rochdale equalised through a bizarre goal from left-back Max Clark which went in off the inside of both uprights, his first goal for the club.

The Sulphurites regained the lead when Pattison struck again with a penalty, his ninth goal of the season, after he had been tripped by Liam Kelly.

And they looked to have the game won when Jack Diamond drilled home a low shot within two minutes of the restart to make it 3-1.

Rochdale reduced the deficit just after the hour with a goal from half-time substitute Abraham Odoh to give them a flicker of hope and the comeback was completed by Campbell’s 87th minute strike.

