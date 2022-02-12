Yeovil and Eastleigh settle for a point each

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yeovil and Eastleigh settle for a point each

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:23 pm
Ben Barclay headed against the crossbar for Yeovil (Tim Goode/PA)
Ben Barclay headed against the crossbar for Yeovil (Tim Goode/PA)

Eastleigh and Yeovil were forced to share the spoils after drawing 0-0 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Yeovil had a good chance to find the opener in the 10th minute after Tom Knowles had a shot, but Joe McDonnell was able to make a good save to deny him.

Tom Broadbent had an opportunity from the edge of the box to put Eastleigh in front but his effort whistled past the post.

Ben Barclay nearly broke the deadlock for the Glovers in the second half after a corner found him, but his header smashed off the crossbar.

The Spitfires had another chance in stoppage time but the Yeovil defence were able to clear off the line.

