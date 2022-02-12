Keepers on top as MK Dons and Ipswich share points from stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing MK Dons were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls Ipswich.

Both sides created good opportunities, but it was the Tractor Boys who had the better of the chances in front of their 6,850 travelling supporters at Stadium MK.

Theo Corbeanu rifled just wide as the hosts fired an early warning shot, before Wes Burns smashed a shot over for the visitors.

Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina tried his luck from distance but goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was equal to the effort.

Cumming then produced another fine stop, tipping Kayden Jackson’s rasping drive over the bar.

Josh McEachran pinched the ball in a dangerous area for the hosts, but Christian Walton produced a fine save to divert Corbeanu’s piledriver past a post.

And he pulled off an even better block to thwart Scott Twine, whose acrobatic effort looked destined for the back of the net.

Welshman Burns saw his low shot deflected wide of the far post for the visitors, before defender Janoi Donacien glanced a header just wide.

Striker Conor Chaplin lashed a left-footed strike just wide of an upright, then Macauley Bonne headed a Celina corner wide.

Twine came within a whisker of winning it for the home side in stoppage time, but Walton produced a wonderful save to deny him.