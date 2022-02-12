Two goals from John McAtee help Grimsby ease to victory against lowly Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two goals from John McAtee help Grimsby ease to victory against lowly Aldershot

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:35 pm
Grimsby eased past Aldershot (John Walton/PA)
A double from John McAtee helped Grimsby return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Aldershot.

The result sees the Mariners move into eighth, just outside of the play-off places, while Aldershot drop down to 18th.

Grimsby took the lead 10 minutes in when Erico Sousa scored from the back post after a corner.

McAtee doubled the lead for the Mariners in the 39th minute after smashing the ball home from outside the box.

He got his second on the hour mark after having his initial shot saved by Dillon Barnes, but was able to stab in the rebound.

The Shots earned a consolation in the 90th minute when Ryan Glover tapped in from close range.

