Torquay ease past bottom-placed Dover By Press Association February 12, 2022, 5:37 pm Dover are bottom of the table (Peter Byrne/PA) Torquay made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 victory over bottom-placed Dover. The Gulls took the lead just two minutes into the game with Asa Hall scoring a half-volley from the edge of the box. Dover then equalised in the 26th minute through Jake Goodman, who tapped home from close range. The Gulls went ahead in the 72nd minute as Joe Lewis headed in an Armani Little corner. Stephen Duke-McKenna put the game to bed in stoppage time after making a good run and sending the ball past Adam Parkes.