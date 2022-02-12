Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:39 pm
Former Wigan man Ryan Colclough scored the only goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Colclough scored the only goal as Altrincham claimed a first win in 15 games with a 1-0 victory over King’s Lynn in the National League.

There was an early blow for Altrincham as on-loan forward Chris Conn-Clarke was taken off on a stretcher after 15 minutes but they had a chance to take the lead just after the half-hour mark as Josh Coulson was deemed to have handled in the box.

Dan Mooney’s spot-kick was saved by Paul Jones but Alty eventually took the lead in first-half stoppage-time, with Colclough finishing a smart move.

King’s Lynn were better in the second half and saw two headers go wide around the hour mark, while Colclough and Matty Kosylo brought saves from Jones as Altrincham held on for a first victory since November.

