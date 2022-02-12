David Artell insists Crewe have to ‘keep working hard and believing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Artell insists Crewe have to ‘keep working hard and believing’

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:53 pm
David Artell’s side are in deep relegation trouble (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell's side are in deep relegation trouble (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell still believes his side can get out of relegation trouble in League One despite their 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

It was the fifth loss on the trot for Alexandra and some fans voiced their frustrations after the game as they slipped nine points from safety.

“The fans have a right to voice their opinion as long as they aren’t breaking the law, they pay their money,” said Artell.

“I would rather they had a go at me than the players and they are entitled to their opinion.

“We had the best chance of the game in open play over the 90 minutes but we conceded from four set-pieces. We had worked on them in training, as we know they are a big team, but you need to mark set-pieces properly.

“We conceded from two corners and two free-kicks, you can practise defending all you want but if you do not do it, you get what you sow.

“We are a young team, we have to stick together, we will make sure they get the support we can offer and protect them as much as they can.

“We have to keep working hard and believing, stick with them and keep developing the players and believe they can get where they want to be.”

Stanley took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Ross Sykes headed home Sean McConville’s corner.

Scott Robertson missed a great chance for Crewe in the 22nd minute and then three goals in 14 minutes saw off their challenge.

After 51 minutes, McConville’s free-kick found the head of Tommy Leigh and he powered the ball home.

McConville’s third assist of the game came on the hour mark when his corner found the towering Sykes who headed home.

Then winger McConville got in on the act, curling a free-kick home after 64 minutes.

Dan Agyei grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for Crewe.

Stanley celebrated back-to-back wins but John Coleman was upset at a last-minute booking for Sykes, who will now miss two games.

He said: “I should be happy and I am trying not to let the last three minutes spoil my day but it’s difficult as I don’t understand how Ross got booked for his foul but other players didn’t.

“I am trying to not let this spoil what was a terrific win, we were good value for it and we should have won by more.

“We were dominant, we flew out the traps and got the goal but then we didn’t build on it in the first half and we left the door open for them to get back in it.

“In the second half we slammed that door shut. It’s no wonder Sean has as many assists as he does as they were bang on the money today.

“We scored some great goals but we conceded a late goal and that lapse of concentration is why we are where we are in the league.”

