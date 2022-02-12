Airdrie close gap on Cove Rangers as leaders are held by 10-man Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airdrie close gap on Cove Rangers as leaders are held by 10-man Queen’s Park

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 5:55 pm
Airdrie claimed victory over Montrose at the Excelsior Stadium (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Airdrie moved to within five points of Scottish League One table-toppers Cove Rangers following a 4-1 win against Montrose.

Calum Gallagher scored two goals in as many minutes as the second-placed hosts took a 2-0 lead before Graham Webster pulled one back from the penalty spot for third-placed Montrose on the stroke of half-time.

But Craig Watson restored Airdrie’s two-goal advantage after 63 minutes with Adam Frizzell adding a fourth moments later in a comprehensive win.

Airdrie reduced the deficit to Cove after they were held to a goalless draw by Queen’s Park at the Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors played two thirds of the fixture with 10 men after Luis Longstaff was dismissed in the opening period.

But Cove were unable to make their advantage count with a resilient Queen’s Park holding on for a point.

Bottom side East Fife registered their first victory since October 30 with a 3-1 comeback triumph at Alloa.

Mark Durnan opened the scoring for the home side with just two minutes on the clock but Ryan Wallace equalised from the penalty spot before Kyle Connell put the visitors in front before the interval.

Alloa were reduced to 10 men moments after the break when Euan Henderson saw red with Danny Denholm completing a fine afternoon for East Fife nine minutes from time.

Ross MacLean scored a first-half brace as second-bottom Dumbarton ran out 3-1 winners at Clyde.

MacLean netted his first after eight minutes with Stuart Carswell scoring a second for the visitors. MacLean added a third with just 21 minutes gone.

Robert Jones scored what would prove only a consolation after 34 minutes with Lewis Jamieson seeing red in the closing stages on an afternoon to forget for Clyde.

