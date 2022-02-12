Darrell Clarke sorry for Port Vale fans after ‘awful’ game against Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darrell Clarke sorry for Port Vale fans after ‘awful’ game against Northampton

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:07 pm
Darrell Clarke’s side held promotion-chasing Northampton (Tim Goode/PA)
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke issued an apology to his side’s paying fans after their goalless draw at home to Northampton.

A dire afternoon at Vale Park saw little goalmouth action and precious few chances, with the Valiants’ boss admitting it had been an “awful” showing, though they did extend their unbeaten run to five games.

“I thought we were poor throughout the majority of the game to be honest,” he said.

“There’s no papering over that, we were unrecognisable from the last four or five games when we’ve been right at it and it’s up to me to work out why that was.

“I have to apologise to our supporters, because I just think there wasn’t any quality whatsoever. It was an awful performance from us.

“We didn’t string two or three passes together and it was like chalk and cheese from the other night at Carlisle. There was no flow by us. I know conditions were a little bit difficult but that’s no excuse.

“We got slightly better in the second half and one or two decisions might have been more favourable but we were nowhere near the standards we set ourselves today and we have to take that and move on from it.

“If anything I felt more positive after our Salford defeat – people will ask what I’m talking about but I just like to see my team play a lot better.

“I just thought we played nowhere near that standard today, we just got nothing going at all. We’re disappointed, and the lads are too, they know the standards we set, and that was nowhere near it.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady agreed that there was little for anyone to shout about during the game. He added that his side could have showed greater patience in attack, though they did keep their 15th clean sheet in 30 League Two outings this term.

“I thought we could have done a lot better in moments,” said Brady after the draw that kept his side in the promotion places. “I thought we started the game quite well, we dominated possession and controlled it.

“Then we forced it a couple of times when we could have been more patient and worked better openings and it was a bit of an attritional day, the wind was blustery, the pitch was heavy, for both teams, admittedly.

“But overall it’s a good point. We watched the Forest Green game when they came here and they were lucky to come away with a point from here. So, I thought we had a lot of moments where we controlled the game, especially in the first half, and made two clear-cut chances.

“A lot of the time offensively I just think we could have chosen better options instead of forcing it. We could have retained it and found a better way to penetrate. But overall to come here and get a point is a positive. I still think we can be better though.

“We stood up as a group against a big, strong, physical side. We were very good in those moments, I thought the boys defended exceptionally well.”

